Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection: Who’s winning, Sunny Deol or Akshay Kumar?

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, was released on April 18. Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Saiyami Kher, was released earlier on April 10. In their opening six days, Kesari Chapter 2 and Jaat showed differing patterns of box office performance.

Kesari Chapter 2 began with a modest ₹7.75 crore on its first Friday and peaked at ₹12 crore on Sunday. However, it experienced a sharp decline on Monday with just ₹4.5 crore. It was a drop of over 62%.

After a slight bump on Tuesday, the film’s Wednesday collection fell drastically to ₹1.14 crore, bringing its total India box office collection to ₹40.14 crore in six days.

Jaat, on the other hand, opened higher with ₹9.5 crore on Thursday but dipped to ₹7 crore the next day. Over the weekend, it gained momentum again, collecting ₹9.75 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹14 crore on Sunday. It was significantly stronger than Kesari Chapter 2’s best day.

Even though Jaat faced a drop of 48% on Monday and another 17% on Tuesday, it still managed to earn more consistently, bringing its six-day total to ₹53.5 crore.

In the next few days, Sunny Deol’s action drama minted consistently and made ₹78.65 crore in India in two weeks.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 Typically, a movie needs to collect at least double its budget to become financially successful.

Jaat was reportedly made with ₹100 crore while Kesari Chapter 2 was made with ₹150 crore. Until Day 12, Jaat collected ₹102.25 crore worldwide. In 5 days, Kesari Chapter 2’s worldwide collection was ₹64.40 crore.

It means none of these movies is close to being profitable as of now. However, no major theatrical release is happening any time soon. The next big release is Raid 2, releasing on May 1.

Highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2025 So far, Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood movie in 2025. It collected ₹807.6 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.