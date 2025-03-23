Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan addressed the large age difference between Rashmika Mandanna and himself at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film 'Sikandar'.

Bollywood superstar Salman will romance actress Rashmika in his next movie 'Sikandar,' directed by A.R. Murugadoss, which will hit theatres on March 30.

After the lead pair was announced, the trollers started highlighting the huge 31-year age difference between superstar Salman and actress Rashmika.

Salman Khan was aware of all those trolls and comments and finally broke his silence at the Sikandar trailer launch event today. The 'Dabangg' actor was fearless as always, as he asserted that if the heroine doesn't have any problem, then why should people?

In a media interaction at the trailer launch, Salman Khan said,

"Phir bolte hah 31 years ka age difference hah hero-heroine me. Arree jab heroine ko koi problem nhi hah. Heroine ke father ko koi problem nhi hah, tumko kyu problem hah bhai (Translation: They say that hero-heroine have age difference of 31 years. When the heroine has no problem, the heroine's father has now, then what problem do you have brother?)."

Salman asserted the fact that people do work in certain situations after gaining fame.

"Ab jab inki shaadi ho jaaegi, bache ho jaaenge, badi star ho jaaegi, voh sab bhi kaam krenge na. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jaaega hah na.? (Translation: When she gets married, have kids and when they become huge stars, they will also do work right. They will get mother's permission right.?)".

Meanwhile, the makers have released the much-awaited trailer today. The trailer shows Salman Khan in action mode and is a complete package of romance, stunts, dialogue, and dance numbers.

The three-minute long trailer portrays Salman in his iconic, larger-than-life character. He is introduced as 'Rajkot ka Raja', and Rashmika's character is seen saying that he often beats someone and returns home. She also says that he has been called by several names like Sikandar, Raja Sahab or Sanjay Sahab.