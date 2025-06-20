‘Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe…’: RJ Mahvash claps back at trolls claiming 'Yuzi bhai made her career'

Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend, and radio jockey Mahvash took to Instagram to shut down online trolls alleging that Mahvash's career took off only after her association with Yuzi.

In an Instagram reel that looks nothing short of a step-by-step process, RJ Mahvash took one troll at a time, and junked each of those claims. The post was captioned, “Jab tak khud ke liye nahi bologe, koi tumhare liye nahi bolega” (If you don’t speak for yourself, no one will).

‘Aao isse pehle ka apna career dikhati hu’ Responding to a comment that read,“Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya” (Yuzi made her career), RJ Mahvash said:

“I’ve been in this industry since 2019 — come, I’ll show you what I’ve done before all this.”

Mahvash then walked viewers through her journey, from working with a production house to landing her first production debut for Section 108 movie, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

‘Hosting cricket shows before you were even born’ Another popular criticism RJ Mahvash addressed was around her knowledge of cricket. Highlighting one netizen's comment asking if the radio jockey even knew anything about the game, Mahvash replied with sass and confidence:

“Chotu, I’ve been hosting cricket shows since before you were born.”

To substantiate her equally bold claim, RJ Mahvash showcased videos featuring her interviews with cricket greats like MS Dhoni, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, and Mohammad Kaif — casually reminding viewers, “stop believing everything WhatsApp forwards tell you.”

“My career didn’t begin with Chahal — or end there” Mahvash even attacked claims that she gained access to celebrities only because of Yuzvendra Chahal. To prove otherwise, she shared throwback photos with big names like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan, with the caption: “This was my life before.”

Besides taking viewers through her career ladder, RJ Mahvash shared other accomplishments of hers: publishing two books, starring as the lead in Amazon Prime’s Pyaar Paisa Profit, and winning several awards.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash RJ Mahvash's association with Yuzvendra Chahal became the talk of the town after they were spotted together post the cricketer's high-profile divorce with Dhanashree Verma.

RJ Mahvash said in the video that she is super proud of Yuzi.