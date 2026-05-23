Jack Ryan Ghost War Review: A forgettable spy thriller despite John Krasinski’s solid performance

There was always going to be another Jack Ryan story. That much felt inevitable.

After four successful seasons of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Amazon has now expanded the Ryanverse with Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a feature-length continuation that brings John Krasinski back as the reluctant CIA analyst-turned-operative. Directed by Andrew Bernstein, the film attempts to bridge the gap between prestige streaming television and a traditional espionage blockbuster.

The result is decent enough entertainment, though hardly anything groundbreaking.

The plot follows Ryan as he is pulled back into the intelligence world after a covert operation in Dubai uncovers a rogue black-ops conspiracy involving former Western operatives. Alongside veteran allies James Greer and Mike November, Ryan races between London and the Middle East to stop a growing international threat before it spirals into catastrophe. It is classic Tom Clancy territory: global stakes, shadowy agencies, internal betrayals and geopolitical panic.

What struck the most while watching the film was how determined the franchise seems to be to keep Ryan alive as a modern action hero. The television series wrapped up neatly enough in 2023, but anyone familiar with Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse will know there is still an enormous amount of story left untapped.

Ryan has always been one of those characters Hollywood refuses to let disappear quietly, and Ghost War feels very much like an attempt to launch a new phase rather than provide closure.

Unfortunately, the film itself never quite reaches the heights it seems to promise. It is watchable throughout, but there is little here that genuinely surprises. The screenplay moves efficiently from one set piece to another, yet much of it feels assembled from familiar spy-thriller ingredients. Rogue operatives, intelligence leaks, bomb threats and morally compromised agencies have become staples of the genre, and Ghost War rarely pushes beyond those conventions.

Visually, however, the film does have its moments. The Dubai sequences are sleek, glossy and predictably extravagant, drenched in mirrored skyscrapers, luxury interiors and neon-lit tension. By contrast, the UK scenes carry a colder, more restrained atmosphere that suits the film’s espionage mood rather well. The contrast between the glitzy Middle Eastern backdrop and the more subdued British setting gives the film a polished, international feel, even if the storytelling itself remains fairly safe.

The strongest aspect of the film is undoubtedly the acting. Wendell Pierce once again brings gravitas and warmth to James Greer, grounding the film whenever it threatens to drift into generic action territory. Krasinski, meanwhile, slips back into Jack Ryan effortlessly. He understands the appeal of the character — intelligent but approachable, capable without becoming cartoonishly invincible.

There is also a surprisingly effective dynamic between Krasinski and Sienna Miller, who plays MI6 operative Emma Marlow. Their chemistry gives the film some much-needed emotional texture, and there is an unmistakable romantic tension simmering beneath their partnership. Considering Ryan’s longtime love interest Cathy is entirely absent here, it certainly feels as though Emma Marlow is being positioned as the franchise’s next major emotional anchor.

Still, despite the capable performances, Ghost War never fully shakes the feeling that it is essentially an extended television episode with a bigger budget. The action sequences are competent rather than memorable, and the emotional stakes rarely land with the impact they should.

In the end, Jack Ryan: Ghost War neither particularly disappointing nor especially impressive. It sits somewhere in the middle: polished, easy to watch and occasionally engaging, but lacking the sharpness or urgency needed to elevate it beyond standard streaming-thriller territory.