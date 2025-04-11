Jack Wagner returns as Nick Marone on TV show The Bold & The Beautiful

Washington DC [US], April 11 (ANI): Actor Jack Wagner is set to reprise his popular role of Nick Marone on the American TV soap opera 'The Bold & The Beautiful', according to a report by Deadline.

The actor returned to the Los Angeles set on April 10 to start the shooting. His first episode after the return will air on June 13, as per the outlet.

Nick Marone's dramatic return has been planned to reignite the romance between him and Katherine Kelly's character, Brooke Logan. As per the expected story arc, Brooke Logan, Nick Marone's old flame, finds herself at a crossroads after a series of heartbreaking events in her ongoing relationship with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

According to Deadline, as Brooke struggles with her emotions, Nick's unexpected arrival brings a rush of memories and unresolved feelings back to the surface.

His charismatic and supportive nature offers Brooke the comfort and stability she desperately needs. Their connection reignites old flames, offering Brooke a chance at happiness and a fresh start away from the shadow of her past with Ridge.

Wagner's character was introduced on the soap in 2003. Nick, the son of shipping tycoon Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo) was shown as an adventurous and ambitious man who worked as a sea captain. He now runs Marone Industries in the series, Deadline reported.

In the show, as per the released episodes, Nick has engaged in numerous romantic pursuits and conflicts, contributing to the drama surrounding the Forrester, Logan and Marone families.

He stood as a rival and ally to Ridge, and despite the ups and downs, he remained a significant figure in Brooke's life, impacting her decisions and shaping her journey throughout the series.

Wagner quit the show in 2012 but returned for the sudser's 35th-anniversary special episode on March 24, 2022.