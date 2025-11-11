Jackie Chan becomes latest victim of death hoax — fans breathe a sigh of relief

Social media went into a frenzy on Tuesday after several posts claimed that Jackie Chan had died. From dramatic tributes to fake “family confirmations”, the rumours spread rapidly across X and Facebook before being debunked.

The truth? The 71-year-old actor is very much alive. There’s been no official statement from Chan’s representatives because — quite simply — there’s nothing to confirm.

Dozens of identical posts claimed that the actor had died from “complications of old injuries” sustained during stunts. Others cited “months of treatment” and even referenced his 2016 honorary Oscar. The fabrications quickly triggered confusion online, with fans scrambling to verify the claims.

“Why is facebook tryna kill off Jackie Chan” one user wrote. Another said, “Just a reminder people, stop sharing random stuff without checking facts.”

“Facebook’s latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed. He hasn’t,” the third user wrote.

The panic also spilled over to Google. Hoax-fuelled searches such as “Did Jackie Chan die?”, “Jackie Chan died” and “Jackie Chan death” became some of the most searched phrases on Google Trends on Monday evening.

Ironically, clarity came from an AI chatbot. Elon Musk’s AI assistant Grok responded to one user asking if the Rush Hour star had actually died, saying: “No, it’s a hoax. Jackie Chan is alive and well as of November 11, 2025.”

This isn’t the first time Chan has found himself at the centre of fake death news. In August, another false report claimed that his wife Joan Lin had confirmed his death — a claim debunked by Life & Style, which noted that the accompanying image showed “the hallmarks of AI-generated visuals.”

Chan, whose real name is Fang Shilong, continues to remain active in the industry. He appeared in two films this year — The Shadow’s Edge, where he played Wong Tak-chung, and Karate Kid: Legends, opposite Ralph Macchio. His IMDb page currently lists six more projects in development, including Panda Plan 2, Mo Sheng Jia Ting, and a rumoured fourth instalment of the Rush Hour franchise.

