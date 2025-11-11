Jackie Chan fans relieved after death hoax — here’s a look at his 10 best action classics

Jackie Chan is alive and doing well. Rumors of his death were circulating on social media. The viral hoax sparked widespread concern among fans, prompting clarifications that the legendary actor is safe and in good health.

While the death rumors caused unnecessary panic, they also highlighted the immense global affection for the martial arts icon, especially among his Indian fan base. To celebrate his enduring legacy, we look back at Jackie Chan’s ten best films, a selection guided by ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and fan consensus.

Top 10 Jackie Chan movies Little Big Soldier This 2010 movie is set in the ancient period. According to IMDb, this is the story of an old soldier who captures a young general for a reward, and the two must face several adventures on their journey. The movie features plenty of action and a dash of comedy as well.

Operation Condor Another classic Jackie Chan action-comedy, this 1991 movie features the superstar in the role of a secret agent hired by a Turkish duke to locate a golden treasure the Nazis had stolen and buried in the Sahara Desert. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the drama stems from Chan joining forces with three beautiful but awkward ladies and struggling to overcome several others who are also in search of the same treasure.

Project A Set in the 19th century, Jackie Chan plays a lieutenant in the Hong Kong Marines. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie depicts him combating pirates by teaming up with three others – an admiral, a police chief, and a thief. Lots of action ensues.

Police Story This 1993 movie features Jackie Chan in the role of an honest police officer who is framed by the drug lord he is pursuing for the murder of a corrupt cop. One of the top movies of the action hero, this remains a fan favorite even after all these years.

Jackie Chan’s Police Story 2 A sequel to Police Story, this movie features Chan as a supercop in Hong Kong who must battle both the villains from the earlier movie, who are seeking revenge, and bombers who are blackmailing the authorities. This is a movie that showcases Chan’s range as a serious actor, as he plays an unorthodox cop determined to take on criminals.

Crime Story Jackie Chan, a police detective, forms a partnership with an experienced police officer to rescue a wealthy businessman who has been kidnapped.

Shanghai Noon Those who love action comedies will find this movie enjoyable. Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson form a team to rescue a Chinese princess who has been captured and taken to Nevada. This movie has a vibe similar to Rush Hour, except Wilson’s character is a thief and a cowboy.

Rumble in the Bronx Jackie Chan, playing a Hong Kong policeman in this 1995 movie, comes to New York to attend his uncle’s family but chooses to stay on to fight criminal gangs and protect those who are vulnerable.

Drunken Master II Another movie where Jackie Chan’s action moves and comedic timing combine beautifully to give a mass entertainer. This movie is about a martial artist who enjoys a drink as much as delivering serious kicks.

Supercop Jackie Chan goes undercover in a prison, teams up with a drug cartel member and tries to infiltrate his gang to accomplish his mission. However, things start to go awry when his girlfriend shows up.

Rush Hour series The Rush Hour series is one of Jackie Chan’s most popular Hollywood franchises. Teaming up with Chris Tucker, Chan delivers a perfect mix of action, comedy, and chemistry. Playing Detective Lee, he brings his signature martial arts and humor to every scene, making the trilogy a must-watch for fans of buddy-cop comedies.

FAQs Is Jackie Chan alive? Yes, Jackie Chan is alive and rumors of his death were false.