Jackie Chan honoured at Locarno Film Festival with Career Award, says, 'I am 71, I still can fight”

Global action legend Jackie Chan received a hero’s welcome at the 78th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday evening, where he was awarded the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera (Career Leopard) in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to cinema.

Jackie Chan honoured at Locarno Film Festival Appearing before a packed audience in the iconic Piazza Grande, the 71-year-old martial arts icon greeted the crowd with a warm “Buona sera,” waving with his trademark charm and energy. Accepting the award, he brought laughs as he joked about its weight, saying it was “very, very heavy.”

“[I am] just so happy and so honoured to be here,” Chan said as he thanked the festival and fans in attendance. “Thank you to Locarno and the crowd for giving me this sweet award,” he continued, also offering heartfelt gratitude to the many directors and co-stars throughout his career who have, in his words, “made me look good.”

Of course, no Jackie Chan speech would be complete without a nod to the loyal fans who have supported him for decades. “Because of you, I am standing here,” he said, drawing enthusiastic applause.

Reflecting on his career and longevity in the industry, Chan shared a touching moment about his father. “My father once asked me if I would still be able to fight at age 60. I am 71. I still can fight,” he told the cheering crowd. “Also, this year I’m in the film industry for 64 years.”

He ended his speech on a note of unity and optimism, sending a message to the world: “Love and peace. Love you all! Ti amo!” punctuated by playful kissing sounds, in classic Jackie Chan fashion.