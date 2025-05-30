Jackie Chan starrer Karate Kid: Legends in theatres — Know cast, release date, plot & more details here

Highly anticipated martial arts film The Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, hit theatres on May 30, 2025. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, it follows Li Fong's journey in New York City as he competes in a karate tournament under the guidance of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Karate Kid: Legends – Release date Karate Kid: Legends hit the theatres of several South American countries on May 8, 2025, and in Europe and Scandinavia on May 29, 2025. The film was released in the United States and India on Friday, May 30. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Karate Kid: Legends – Cast The film has a prominent cast, including actors Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff.

Karate Kid: Legends – Plot IMDb describes the plot of Karate Kid: Legends as follows — When Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong moves to New York City, he draws the ire of a local karate champion. With the guidance of Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso, Li sets out to compete in the ultimate karate tournament.

Karate Kid: Legends – Ralph Macchio on working with Jackie Chan Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Macchio shared his experience of working with Jackie Chan.

“What can you say? It’s really the gift that keeps on giving, and now that’s working with someone like Jackie. I didn’t know him personally, but I obviously knew his work. He paved the way for so many, and he’s like a kid in a candy store,” Macchio said.