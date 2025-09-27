Jackie Chan surprises SEVENTEEN at the Hong Kong concert. Fans cheer and call it 'insane’

Hong Kong-born global action star Jackie Chan delighted fans with a surprise appearance at K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s concert in Hong Kong on 27 September.

Jackie Chan surprises SEVENTEEN at their Hong Kong concert The event, part of the group’s ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN HONG KONG,’ was held at Kai Tak Stadium, the city’s largest venue, drawing thousands of enthusiastic fans.

Chan’s sudden appearance on stage elicited a wave of cheers and applause from the audience, many of whom immediately shared videos of the moment across social media platforms.

The actor, dressed in a pink tracksuit paired with black horn-rimmed glasses, greeted the crowd with a bright smile and a wave, instantly winning over fans of all ages.

On stage, Jun embraced Chan in a light hug, while the remaining SEVENTEEN members exchanged high-fives and hugs with the star to express their delight. Chan joined in chanting the concert slogan alongside the group and even performed a song with them, creating a unique and unforgettable moment for attendees.

The Shadow Edge: Jackie and SEVENTEEN's Jun's collaboration The actor’s connection to the group appears to stem from his previous collaboration with SEVENTEEN’s Jun (Moon Jun-hwi) in the action film The Shadow’s Edge.

While on stage, Jackie said that Jun was the one who invited him. "Because I recently filmed a drama with Wen (Junhui), he asked me if I could come and play around. Actually, at my age now, I like to sing and can do some moves too," said the veteran actor.

Internet reacts to Jackie's surprise One fan wrote, “Seventeen concert so fun you have jackie chan coming up on stage with them, dk dapping him up, letting him do the concert chant, and even letting him perform a song (sic),” while another person wrote, “Wdym he performed as guest?? Like can any other idol say, “Oh yeah Jackie Chan performed at OUR concert” bruh only seventeen. Damn (sic).”

A third person wrote, “THIS IS INSANE JACKIE CHAN ATTENDING SEVENTEEN'S CONCERT AND COMING ON STAGE. LOOK AT JUN SO HAPPY HUGGING HIM AND ALL THE MEMBERS TOO (sic).”

‘The Shadow’s Edge’ is a 2025 action thriller directed and written by Larry Yang, co-produced by China and Hong Kong. The film stars Jackie Chan as a retired surveillance expert drawn back into action to investigate a string of heists orchestrated by a long-time fugitive, played by Tony Leung Ka-fai.