Jackie Shroff celebrates son Tiger Shroffs birthday with adorable childhood pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actor Jackie Shroff is celebrating a special occasion - his son Tiger Shroff's birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff shared a carousel of pictures of Tiger, capturing the 'Baaghi' star's childhood moments with family.

The pictures offered a rare glimpse into Tiger's growing up years, surrounded by his family. In the early images, the actor appears much like any other kid, playing with siblings, pampered by his parents, and more.

Jackie also included a couple of recent pictures, with one of them featuring the father-son duo.

In his Instagram story, Jackie shared another adorable picture of his son, along with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have been pouring in for Tiger Shroff from fans and celebrities alike.

His 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Akshay Kumar also wished him on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff. More than a co-star, you're like my younger brother. Keep smashing goals on volleyball courts and in life. Love & prayers."

Kriti Sanon added, "Happy Birthday Tiger. Wishing you a year full of strength, success and new milestones! Lots of love and a bigggg hug."

Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with 'Heropanti' enjoys a major fan following among kids and young people. He is known for his work in films like 'Baaghi', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Singham Again', 'War', and 'Munna Michael'.

He was last seen in A Harsha's 'Baaghi 4', which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu.