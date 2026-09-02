Jackie Shroff shares ‘last will’ on Instagram for family, doesn't include son Tiger Shroff or wife. Who is it for?

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has shared a glimpse of his unusual 'last will and testament' on the internet. The unserious inheritance plan declares his plants as his family, who are the only beneficiaries. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and joked about his plants, who he said would inherit his farmhouse and a large sum of money for their care.

Jackie Shroff shares mock will on Instagram The document is a funny tribute to Jackie Shroff's love for nature. Dated September 1, 2026, the document was drafted in a legal format. It read, "I, Jackie Shroff, son of Shri Kakubhai Shroff, residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, being of sound mind and body, do hereby declare this to be my Last Will and Testament.”

Guardianship The mock will mentioned Jackie Shroff's Spider Plant as the caretaker of his farmhouse. In the section “CARE AND GUARDIANSHIP,” the will read, “The farmhouse shall remain in the care of beloved Spider Plant.”

Budget Shroff's will also mentioned that he included ₹99 lakh for the lifetime maintenance of his garden and all gardening-related needs. "A sum of Rs. 99 lakhs to be set aside for the composting section in the farmhouse and all the gardening tools.”

Family The document also referred to Shroff's plants as his family under the 'GENERAL' section. It mentioned: "My plants are my family. They must be nurtured, protected and loved always.”

The mock will also come with Jackie Shroff's signature with a disclaimer, "DIL PE MAT LE, JUST A JOKE BHIDU.”

Check it out:

View full Image View full Image Jackie Shroff's Instagram Story.

Jackie Shroff and his love for plants Jackie Shroff is known as an avid plant lover. He is often seen travelling and even making public appearances with a plant in his hand. He is also called the 'green crusader' of Bollywood. He once launched his ‘Ped Lagao Bhidu' initiative and later became the brand ambassador for the D2C gardening and plant care company, Ugaoo.

Reportedly, Shroff has planted over 700 plants. He has a huge farmhouse which comes with an organic farm. It is located between the scenic hills between Mumbai and Pune, reportedly in the Lonavala and Khandala region.