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Jackie Shroff shares ‘last will’ on Instagram for family, doesn't include son Tiger Shroff or wife. Who is it for?

Jackie Shroff shared a ‘will and testament’ on Instagram as a tribute to his plants. Find out what it means.

Sneha Biswas
Published2 Sep 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff attends the wedding reception of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_13_2026_000059B)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff attends the wedding reception of actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, late Sunday, July 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_13_2026_000059B)(PTI)
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Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has shared a glimpse of his unusual 'last will and testament' on the internet. The unserious inheritance plan declares his plants as his family, who are the only beneficiaries. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and joked about his plants, who he said would inherit his farmhouse and a large sum of money for their care.

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Jackie Shroff shares mock will on Instagram

The document is a funny tribute to Jackie Shroff's love for nature. Dated September 1, 2026, the document was drafted in a legal format. It read, "I, Jackie Shroff, son of Shri Kakubhai Shroff, residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, being of sound mind and body, do hereby declare this to be my Last Will and Testament.”

Guardianship

The mock will mentioned Jackie Shroff's Spider Plant as the caretaker of his farmhouse. In the section “CARE AND GUARDIANSHIP,” the will read, “The farmhouse shall remain in the care of beloved Spider Plant.”

Budget

Shroff's will also mentioned that he included 99 lakh for the lifetime maintenance of his garden and all gardening-related needs. "A sum of Rs. 99 lakhs to be set aside for the composting section in the farmhouse and all the gardening tools.”

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Also Read | Jackie Shroff says he could have owned half of Andheri: 'Regret wasting money on

Family

The document also referred to Shroff's plants as his family under the 'GENERAL' section. It mentioned: "My plants are my family. They must be nurtured, protected and loved always.”

The mock will also come with Jackie Shroff's signature with a disclaimer, "DIL PE MAT LE, JUST A JOKE BHIDU.”

Check it out:

Jackie Shroff's Instagram Story.
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Jackie Shroff and his love for plants

Jackie Shroff is known as an avid plant lover. He is often seen travelling and even making public appearances with a plant in his hand. He is also called the 'green crusader' of Bollywood. He once launched his ‘Ped Lagao Bhidu' initiative and later became the brand ambassador for the D2C gardening and plant care company, Ugaoo.

Reportedly, Shroff has planted over 700 plants. He has a huge farmhouse which comes with an organic farm. It is located between the scenic hills between Mumbai and Pune, reportedly in the Lonavala and Khandala region.

Also Read | Can’t say ‘Bhidu’ without his permission: Jackie Shroff seeks legal protection

On the work front, Shroff was recently seen in Akshay Kumar's film, Welcome To The Jungle alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Yashpal Sharma and others.

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About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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HomeEntertainmentJackie Shroff shares ‘last will’ on Instagram for family, doesn't include son Tiger Shroff or wife. Who is it for?
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