Jackson Wang hilariously dodges Shah Rukh Khan vs BTS choice, says ‘I want to be alive’

Global star Jackson Wang proved once again that quick wit and charm are as much a part of his brand as music and dance.

During a recent interview with NDTV, the GOT7 member was put in a tight spot when asked to choose between two of the world’s most beloved names: Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and global K-pop phenomenon BTS.

Jackson Wang Dodges Shah Rukh Khan vs BTS Question with a Hilarious Without missing a beat, Jackson responded with a straight-faced, “Thank you for today,” before dramatically getting up and pretending to end the interview altogether. His perfectly timed walkout left the interviewer—and viewers—bursting into laughter.

But the comedy didn’t end there.

When coaxed into giving a real answer, Jackson doubled down on the humour.

“Thank you so much. Namaste. It’s been very nice for my career. I am now saying that I’m officially retiring after this interview because I would get extreme backlash. I appreciate my ten years in the entertainment industry and ‘Magicman 2’ is not coming out,” he declared with mock seriousness.

Still playfully evasive, Jackson offered a clever solution: “Shah Rukh Khan - BTS collaboration!” Later, when asked what a Bollywood film would be called if his track Buck were the soundtrack, he didn’t hesitate: “Shah Rukh Khan and BTS,” he said with folded hands, flashing a grin and adding, “I want to be alive.”

For the unversed, Jackson is been really good friends with BTS' leader and main rapper, RM aka Kim Nam-joon.

Fan Reactions to this Interaction The entire exchange quickly went viral, earning Jackson praise for his sense of humour, diplomacy, and global awareness. Fans loved his light-hearted approach to an impossible choice.

A fan wrote, “have seen these kind of questions in their programs (rapid fires), it literally puts artists in really uncomfortable place asking them to pick one (sic)!”

Another person wrote, “He knows their game and won't fall into that trap. He played it well so no one takes offence from the presenter to viewers (sic).”