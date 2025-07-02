Jackson Wang reveals how Diljit Dosanjh joined 'Buck' and why he sees him as a big brother

Singer, rapper, and producer Jackson Wang has opened up about how his recent collaboration with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh came to be—and the deep respect he holds for him as both an artist and a person.

The two recently teamed up for 'Buck,' a track featured on Wang’s forthcoming album ‘Magicman 2’, marking a high-profile partnership between two global icons of Asian music.

Jackson Wang on collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh In a candid statement on Raj Shamani's podcast, Jackson Wang recalled first seeing Diljit perform live at Coachella in 2022. “I saw Diljit at Coachella three years back—he was performing right after me. My friends are huge Diljit fans, so I watched his set with them and thought, ‘Wow, I wish I could collaborate with him someday.’”

That wish became reality two years later. “I was making 'Magicman 2', and there’s this song called 'Buck'. I was like, ‘For some reason, if Diljit hops on, it would be fire.’ So I DMed him and said, ‘Hey champ, I have a song—if you vibe with it, please let me know. If you don’t, that’s totally fine too. Much respect.’”

Wang said Dosanjh responded with warmth and enthusiasm despite a packed schedule. “He showed me a lot of love and support, and thankfully for me, he said, ‘Give me two weeks,’ because I think he was shooting a movie. We recorded the track and were also in a couple of shoots together.”

‘Diljit is like a big brother to me’: Jackson Wang But beyond the music, it’s Dosanjh’s character that left a lasting impression. “He has always been, to me—not just as an artist and global icon—but as a person, like a big brother. It’s not like he ever lectures people or tries to teach you anything. But through his words, there’s so much sh*t to learn—just real wisdom.”

Wang added, “I kind of hate bringing up that side of him, because he doesn’t... but look at me, I’m rapid fire. He just says a few things, and when you really think about it, you realise—that’s exactly what it is.”

'Buck' blends Jackson Wang’s signature sleek production with Diljit Dosanjh’s unmistakable Punjabi vocals.

Both artists performed at Coachella in 2022 and 2023, further cementing their presence on the global stage.

Wang’s ‘Magicman 2’ is one of the most anticipated releases in the Asian pop scene this year, and his work with Diljit is expected to attract fans from both the K-pop and Punjabi music worlds.