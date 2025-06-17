Jacksonville Florida declares June 16 as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Peace and Wellness Day

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Jacksonville, Florida, has declared June 16 as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Peace and Wellness Day, recognising the lifelong service of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Mayor Donna Deegan formally presented the proclamation at an event held at the University of North Florida. With this, Jacksonville becomes the 32nd city globally to announce a Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day.

The City of Jacksonville acknowledged the significance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in "advancing peace", "well-being" and "unity" across neighbourhoods.

According to the proclamation, "The City of Jacksonville is committed to fostering a community rooted in dignity, compassion, and belonging for all people, and recognises the vital role that spiritual and cultural leaders play in advancing peace, well-being, and unity across our neighbourhoods."

The proclamation further read, "Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian, spiritual leader and an ambassador of peace and human values. Through his life and work, he has inspired millions around the world with a vision of a stress-free, violence-free world. Through the founding of the Art of Living Foundation in 1981, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has pioneered global efforts in trauma relief, conflict resolution, youth empowerment, and community healing-providing sustainable support to individuals and communities affected by war, natural disasters, and social injustice. The Art of Living Foundation's holistic programs in mindfulness, breathing techniques, and service leadership have reached more than 180 countries, fostering connections across differences and promoting mental, emotional, and civic well-being."

"The mission of the Art of Living Foundation closely aligns with Jacksonville's ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive, compassionate, and united community-empowering all residents to live with purpose, peace, and resilience. We express our sincere appreciation to the Art of Living Foundation for its continued investment in the emotional and civic well-being of our diverse community and for organising today's program in service of that mission," it added.

As per Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's website, he has designed programs that provide techniques and tools to live a deeper, more joyous life and has established nonprofit organisations that recognise the human identity beyond the boundaries of gender, race, nationality, and religion.