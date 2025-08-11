Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli break up after years of dating

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, who have been dating on and off again since 2021, recently decided to call it quits, a source informed, reported People.

The news of the split comes amid months of speculation about the couple's relationship status. In April, Giannulli seemed to hint that the pair was still going strong, after liking a post from the actor's sister Isabella Elordi about his latest project, 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North', on Instagram.

In 2021, actor Jacob Elordi was photographed taking an afternoon stroll with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, and the two made headlines for sparking romance rumours.

Putting an end to the rumours, a source told People magazine, "Olivia and Jacob are casually dating."

As per People, Elordi, who in the past has also dated his 'Euphoria' co-star Zendaya, as well as Kaia Gerber, was first linked to Giannulli in late 2021, after they were seen getting coffee together in Los Angeles, several months after Giannulli had called it quits with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

Elordi and Giannulli reportedly called it quits in August 2022 but later reconciled and were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023. They were also spotted spending time on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in mid-July, according to People.

In July 2023, it was confirmed that Elordi and Giannulli were officially back together, with a source noting that they were "getting serious."

Amid ongoing speculation about their romance, multiple sources shared that they were still going strong in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Elordi recently made headlines as he reunited with his ex Kaia Gerber at Cara Delevingne's L.A. birthday party on August 5, which also included celebrity guests Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Colman Domingo and Paris Hilton, per E! News. (ANI)