Jacob Elordi says he was ’going to take a break’ before Wuthering Heights director texted him

Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor Jacob Elordi talked about his project 'Wuthering Heights' and shared that he was planning to take a break until he got a text from the director.

Shooting for Wuthering Heights recently wrapped in the UK, and it's Elordi's second time working with director Emerald Fennell. So, when it came to casting for the project, the actor was able to skip the audition, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was really lucky. I was going to take a break for a while, and then Emerald just very simply texted me, and you can't run from that text," Elordi said.

The film stars Margot Robbie opposite Elordi, and is an adaptation of Emily Bronte's novel of the same name, which follows the tumultuous relationship between Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and Heathcliff (Elordi) that's passionate and intense after meeting at the eponymous residence and the impact the relationship has on their families, as per the outlet.

The actor shared his working experience with Margot. "She's incredible in the film, she's a livewire. I'm so, so excited for people to see it," he said. "She's a beautiful actor and she gave so, so much."

Elordi has built up quite the filmography as of late, starring in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," Emerald Fennell's "Saltburn," Paul Schrader's "Oh, Canada", and the forthcoming "On Swift Horses." He will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" as the Monster in November, before "Wuthering Heights", which he leads alongside Margot Robbie, is set to debut in 2026.

Wuthering Heights is set to be released by Warner Bros. in February of next year. Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is producing, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)