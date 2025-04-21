Jacob Elordi talks humanising Dorrigo Evans in The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in 'Euphoria' and 'Saltburn', has returned to his homeland for a project that is deeply significant to both him and Australian culture.

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video limited series 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North', based on Richard Flanagan's Booker Prize-winning novel, debuted on April 18, 2025.

The series marks a notable first for both Elordi and Australian director Justin Kurzel, who is taking on his first-ever television project with this adaptation.

The show, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Curio Pictures, and Amazon MGM Studios Australia, features a powerful and intimate portrayal of the Australian experience during and after World War II.

The story follows the life of Dorrigo Evans, an Australian surgeon who is captured and subjected to brutal conditions as a prisoner of war in the infamous Burma Railway, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As Evans grapples with the horrors of war and the loss of a fleeting love, he faces the burden of his memories, guilt, and the trauma of heroism.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Elordi discussed the significance of returning to Australia for the role of Dorrigo Evans, a complex character marked by both heroism and deep flaws.

Elordi called Kurzel his "cinema father," adding that the opportunity to work with such a renowned director was one he could not pass up.

"When you're Australian -- and I think it's the same for all the boys in the show -- there's one man that you want to work with in Australia and it's Kurzel," Elordi said, reflecting on his admiration for the director.

For Kurzel, Elordi's involvement in the series was a natural fit. Having seen Elordi's previous work, Kurzel was eager to collaborate with him on the project.

"I think he's fantastic, so I was like, let's work together and try to find out what Dorrigo could be," Kurzel explained during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The adaptation of 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' comes with significant pressure.

Not only is the novel a monumental piece of Australian literature, but it also explores deeply personal and painful themes surrounding war, trauma, and memory.

Justin Kurzel and his longtime collaborator, Shaun Grant, worked meticulously on the screenplay to ensure the series did justice to Flanagan's work, which is widely regarded as one of the best Australian novels of the 21st century.

Kurzel explained the challenge of balancing the horror of war with the personal and intimate moments of Dorrigo's internal struggle.

"I always saw it through the prism of love, not only with Amy, but also with this sort of beautiful relationship he has with the men," Kurzel said.

He described the relationship between Dorrigo and the men he cared for as one of mutual support and tenderness amidst the trauma of their circumstances.

Elordi added that the character's contradictions, his status as a war hero and deeply flawed man, were what made Dorrigo human and relatable.

"The most humanity you'll find in people is probably in their contradictions. That's what makes people human," Elordi explained.

He added that his approach to the character was driven by the energy of the set and the collaborative process with Kurzel.

The series features an ensemble cast, including Odessa Young, Olivia DeJonge, Ciaran Hinds, and Essie Davis, along with Japanese actors Sho Kasamatsu, Taki Abe, and Akira Fujii.

A haunting score from Jed Kurzel sets the tone for the series' deeply emotional narrative.

As for the technical aspects of filming, Kurzel revealed that the team used long takes and immersive shooting techniques to make the harrowing scenes of war feel as real and visceral as possible.

"We did extremely long takes... there's something about the continuous takes that allows a reality for the other boys to experience it," Kurzel said during the interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Though set against the backdrop of war, 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' goes beyond depicting historical events.

Elordi emphasised the universal appeal of the book, noting that its character studies resonate with people across the globe.

"It's a deeply human book and it'll live forever like all great literature does... there's these character studies that I think are relatable and relevant to every kind of person," Elordi said. (ANI)