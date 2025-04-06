Jacqueline Fernandez arrives with father for mom Kim’s funeral, avoids paparazzi. Watch

Grieving Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital following the news of her mother's passing. The actor's mom Kim Fernandez was admitted after a heart stroke. She was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for mother's funeral Jacqueline was seen hurriedly getting out of a vehicle with her father and others. The family members were dressed in white.

As per the paparazzi, the family arrived for Kim's last rites. The funeral is to take place today, as per the latest updates. The actor is yet to issue an official statement regarding her mother's passing.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood has also reached the location. He will be attending Kim's funeral. Sonu and Jacqueline were seen together in their latest action film, Fateh.

Reportedly, Jacqueline's mother wasn't doing well for some time. Last month, Jacqueline ditched the IPL ceremony in Guwahati due to her mother's health.

A source close to her then told news agency ANI, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony."

After Kim was admitted to the hospital, Jacqueline was often spotted visiting the hospital property.

Jacqueline Fernandez on her mother Jacqueline shared a close bond with her mother. In an old interview, the actor had talked about her mother. Calling her mother an ‘inspiration’, Jacqueline told India TV, “My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. There are these two people who have been so strong and they have been such an inspiration for me which always keeps me going."

Jacqueline Fernandez family Jacqueline Fernandez was born in Manama, Bahrain. She grew up in a multi-ethnic family. Her mother, Kim, had Malaysian and Canadian roots, while her father, Elroy Fernandez is from Sri Lanka. The couple met in the 1980s when Kim was working as an air hostess.