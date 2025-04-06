Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother, Kim, Passes Away Due to Health Issues

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim, has passed away. She had been hospitalized for some time before her demise. The news was confirmed by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, though an official statement from the family is yet to be released. Fans and well-wishers have been expressing their condolences on social media.

Kim had been battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. She was admitted following a heart stroke, and Jacqueline was often seen at the hospital premises in recent days.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline was spotted at the entrance of the hospital, where paparazzi captured her arrival. Dressed in a white salwar kameez and wearing a black mask, the actress swiftly made her way inside the building.

Last month, Jacqueline skipped the IPL ceremony in Guwahati as her mother wasn't well. A source close to her then told news agency ANI, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony."