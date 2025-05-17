‘What could I have done more?’: Jacqueline Fernandez says she hasn’t come to terms with her mom’s death

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about the loss of her mother, Kim. Kim passed away in April after she was admitted to a Mumbai hospital following a heart stroke.

Jacqueline Fernandez on mother's death Talking about it, Jacqueline told The Hollywood Reporter that she feels lucky to be by her mother's side during her last few months. “I was lucky that I was able to spend the last few months with her. I always feel I wish I did more. What could I have done more? It takes a lot of time to come to terms with it. I don’t think I have still come to terms with it. I look at it as probably what she would have wanted. She was always my biggest cheerleader. We come from a simple household where it was absurd to say you wanted to go into acting. I was so scared to tell them. I had this dream since 7 or 8, but I gained the courage to tell them only when I was 18-19. And there was no hesitation,” she said.

Jacqueline, who made her Hollywood debut with Kill ‘Em All 2, recalled her film shoot experience, “I just couldn’t believe. I was doing lines with him (Jean-Claude Van Damme), working with him. He was my icon. I think my entire family. We had this laser disc. My dad was hellbent that if we have to watch Jean Claude, we have to watch him on a laser disc. And cut to, I am on a set with him in Italy. We helped each other with lines. My parents came down and they were like, ‘We love our daughter. She made us proud.’ Life came full circle. At moments like this you feel it was all worth it–the struggle, the challenges, everything.”

Jacqueline Fernandez on highs and lows Jacqueline, who landed in a massive controversy after her name popped up in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's money laundering case, added, “What we go through as an actors in the industry, our parents also go through it. Everything, it’s out there. It takes so much for parents to still support you through everything. My mother was always proud of me and she would always want me to keep striving and dreaming.”