Jacqueline Fernandez visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Elon Musk’s mom Maye on Easter, calls her ‘friend’

Jacqueline Fernandez spent her Easter Sunday visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with her friend Maye Musk. Maye, mother of Tesla owner Elon Musk, supermodel and nutritionist, is currently in India for the launch of her book, A Woman Makes a Plan. Pictures of her and Jacqueline are now trending on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Maye Musk For the temple visit, Jacqueline came wearing a golden suit. Her head was covered with a dupatta. She accompanied Maye, who was dressed in a printed yellow outfit. In pictures, they were seen offering prayers at Siddhivinayak and seeking blessings from the temple priest.

Jacqueline Fernandez on Maye Talking about the visit, HT quoted Jacqueline saying, “It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who’s in India for her book launch. Maye’s book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn’t define your dreams and goals.”

This marks Jacqueline's first public appearance since the death of her mother, Kim.

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Sonu Sood's film, Fateh, which released last month. She will be next seen in a dance number from Ajay Devgn's upcoming Raid 2. She also has Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull in the pipeline.

Maye Musk in India On the other hand, Maye Musk recently turned a year older. She celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai with selected guests.

When will Elon Musk visit India? Elon Musk recently shared his plans to visit India this year.

PM Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”