Jaden Smith is the new ‘Chote Pandit’? Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans call him ‘Beti Pushpa’ as memes flood social media

Three weeks ago, on October 5, social media witnessed one of the most unexpected and hilarious meme frenzies of the month — all thanks to Jaden Smith, or should we say, Chhote Pandit?

When Jaden Smith turned into Chhote Pandit The actor and rapper, known for his eclectic style and experimental fashion choices, shared a striking image of himself on Instagram that instantly sent fans into a collective meltdown.

Check out the actual post here:

In the now-viral post, Jaden was seen covered in red-coloured dust, dressed in bright red shorts and matching gloves, accessorised with a silver chain. The unconventional look — equal parts artistic and mystifying — triggered a flood of memes as Indian fans drew a rather uncanny comparison to Chote Pandit, the beloved eccentric priest from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, immortalised by Rajpal Yadav.

Internet reacts to the picture The comment section quickly turned into a comedy carnival, with users flooding the post with iconic dialogues from the 2007 hit horror-comedy.

From “Paani se door rehna (sic)” to “Arey beti Pushpa (sic)”, the references kept rolling in. Another amused fan quipped, “Log kehte hai mai thoda badla badla sa lagta hu (sic),” echoing one of Chote Pandit’s most memorable lines.

Internet reacted hilariously to the picture.

One user summed up the collective anticipation perfectly with, “I knew exactly what the comment section is gonna be (sic).” Another chimed in with, “Are chote pandit, kya kar raha yanha ukdu baith kar (sic).” The memes didn’t stop there — someone joked, “Bro has no idea about what he summoned🤣🤣🤣 (sic),” while another cleverly added, “Rajpal Yadav must be proud (sic).”

Within hours, the post gained traction across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with side-by-side edits of Jaden and Rajpal Yadav circulating widely. Some fans even tagged Rajpal Yadav himself, urging him to react to the uncanny resemblance.

Though the Indian actor didn’t respond publicly, the internet consensus was unanimous — Jaden had unintentionally recreated one of Bollywood’s most iconic comic looks.

While Jaden Smith’s image may have been intended as an artistic or experimental self-portrait, the online audience gave it a distinctly desi twist. Three weeks later, the post continues to circulate, cementing its place in the internet’s growing archive of accidental pop-culture crossovers.