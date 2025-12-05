Subscribe

‘Jai Hind’: Yami Gautam pens emotional note on Dhurandhar release date, hints at the movie’s extended box office run

The film Dhurandhar, made with a budget of 280 crore, blends fiction with real events. Yami Gautam praised her husband, director Aditya Dhar, for his dedication.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Dec 2025, 11:32 AM IST
‘Jai Hind’: Yami Gautam pens emotional note on Dhurandhar release date, hints at the movie’s extended box office run(X/@yamigautam, Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

On 5 December, Yami Gautam celebrated Dhurandhar’s release with an emotional note for her husband, Aditya Dhar. She praised his hard work, passion and quiet sacrifices for the film.

The Bollywood actress called the whole team “true Dhurandhars”.

“Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together!!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across globe,” she wrote, hinting at the movie’s extended run on the box office.

Yami ended the post with: “Jai Hind.”

Earlier, Yami Gautam shared a strong message ahead of Dhurandhar’s release date. Director Aditya Dhar’s wife stated that a harmful trend was emerging in Bollywood, where some individuals demanded money under the guise of “marketing” to create fake hype for a film and threatened to spread negativity if not paid.

She calls the behaviour a form of extortion that can damage the entire industry if it continues. According to the Haq actress, many think this is harmless or “normal”.

Yami warned that such a trend would ultimately harm everyone. She praised South industries for staying united against such practices. She urges producers, directors, and actors in Bollywood to come together and stop such a culture before it worsens.

“I say this as a wife of an extremely honest man who has given everything to this film with his undying hard work, vision & grit along with his team to create something that I know India shall be proud of,” she wrote.

“Let’s not kill the joy of filmmaking & presenting it to the world & letting the audience decide what they feel. We need to protect our industry environment,” she added.

Her concerns found support from Hrithik Roshan. The actor questioned journalists’ ‘true voice’ when they go for such paid promotions.

“Without freedom of expression, without the truth helping us evolve, what job satisfaction can they or any of us hope for?” he wondered.

Dhurandhar movie

Dhurandhar follows the massive box office success of Aditya Dhar’s debut movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The spy thriller features a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The film, reportedly made with a massive budget of 280 crore, mixes fiction with real events like the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the Parliament attack in 2001.

IB chief Ajay Sanyal (Madhavan) chooses a young prisoner (Ranveer) for a dangerous mission in Karachi. The recruit enters the criminal world in Pakistan and meets threats everywhere.

