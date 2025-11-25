Jai, Veeru, and the bike that remains timeless: How IFFIs display became silent memorial to Bollywood legend Dharmendra

By Zoya Aziz

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 25 (ANI): Can an old motorcycle bring back memories, smiles and tears all at once? That is precisely what is happening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The 1942 BSA WM20, the bike on which 'Jai' and 'Veeru' rode in 'Sholay' while singing "Yeh Dosti", is currently on display at the festival. What was supposed to be a fun celebration of the film's 50th anniversary has unexpectedly turned emotional following the death of legendary actor Dharmendra on Monday, November 24.

The bike has been kept inside a glass enclosure since day one of the festival. People don't just walk past it. They stop. They stare. They take pictures. And then they stand quietly for a moment, almost as if they are speaking to a memory. For many visitors, it is no longer just a "film prop." It is a reminder of Jai and Veeru. A reminder of a film they grew up with. And now, a reminder of the man who is no longer with us.

No formal tribute was planned around the bike at IFFI. But it turned into one on its own. The moment people arrived at the venue and saw the bike shining under the lights, everything felt different. Earlier, it was just nostalgia. After Dharmendra's passing, it became something deeper.

A fan who had been smiling at the display a few minutes earlier told ANI how the news changed everything for him.

"We were so happy seeing this bike. It reminded us of the 1975 movie. Sholay is truly iconic. But now it feels like sad news has come with it. We have lost a great actor today. He worked wonderfully at every age. The Hindi film industry will always remember his contribution."

Another attendee didn't even try to hide his emotions. While wiping his tears, he told ANI, "This is very, very sad news. He was not just a person who has gone; he was an entire era."

Pointing towards the 'Sholay' poster, he added, "Seeing this 50-year-old poster and this bike today... it hurts that such a big legend is no longer with us. Meeting Dharmendra ji would have been such a big thing. I feel bad that I never got that chance."

The bike, number MYB3047, sits untouched and polished, as it has for decades. It is the same machine that became a symbol of friendship for generations. Now, without Dharmendra, it suddenly feels like a piece of time that cannot come back.