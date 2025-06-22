Jaideep Ahlawat confirms role in 'King', credits SRK’s intervention, says ‘who could say no to him?’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast of the much-awaited film ‘King’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and marking the on-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.

Advertisement

Speaking about the development, Ahlawat revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who played a pivotal role in securing his presence in the project, overcoming the initial hesitation of director Siddharth Anand.

Jaideep Ahlawat roped in for ‘King’ In a recent interview with Lallantop, Ahlawat confirmed that Anand was initially reluctant to cast him due to the limited scope of the role. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s conviction proved decisive.

“SRK sir had been thinking about this for quite some time, as far as I know. But Siddharth (Anand) bhai was a bit hesitant to offer it since it was a small role after ‘Jewel Thief’. But Khan saab being Khan saab, he said, ‘I’ll talk to him.’ Now, who could say no to him?” Ahlawat shared.

Advertisement

Jaideep praises Shah Rukh Khan Reflecting on his rapport with Shah Rukh Khan, Ahlawat spoke fondly of their first meeting on the sets of ‘Raees’, where they worked together for several days. Despite their brief interactions — estimated between five to seven occasions — the actor recalled always being made to feel special.

“I really like him. In all my interactions with him — in the five to seven times we've met — starting from Raees, where I shot with him for four to five days, and even after that, whenever we met, he always made me feel like I was the closest person to him,” he said.

“He’s a wonderful human being. He has some amazing qualities. Every time I’ve met him, he’s made me feel important,” Ahlawat added.

Advertisement