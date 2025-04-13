Jaideep Ahlawat’s dance moves take Internet by storm; shocked netizens say, ‘dancing like a pro’ | Watch

Jewel Thief actor Jaideep Ahlawat was seen shaking a leg in the days ahead of premiere of most anticipated movie, exciting fans for the upcoming thriller. Netflix dropped a snap of Jaideep Ahlawat's dance moves days after the first song titled ‘Jaadu’ was unveiled, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Jaideep Ahlawat fans unprepared for the big surprise were shocked to see his smooth dance moves in the latest viral video. Strong and hilarious reactions poured in as surprised netizens reacted to the post and flooded the internet.

Watch video here:

One user stated, “The Vickyfication of Hathi Ram Choudhary.” Another user remarked, “Hathiram Chaudhary after he gets posted in south Bombay.” A third user wrote, “We got Jaideep Ahlawat dancing like a pro before GTA VI.”

A fourth user commented, “Internet was absolutely NOTTTTT READY FOR THIS!!!!!” A fifth user replied, “We didn't knew Jaideep Sir Could dance also.” A sixth user stated, “Whatttt ?? A surprise.” A seventh user quipped, “Raw talent completely unlocked.” An eighth user said, “Giving everyone a run for their money with those moves Hathiram!”

When and where to watch Jewel Thief Featuring Saif Ali Khan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’ will be debuting directly on digital screens in the coming days. Cinepolis and cinema enthusiasts can gear up to watch Kookie Gulati and Robbie Garewal helmed movie from April 25 onwards on OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix in a post on X stated, “Scene stealer found in Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix.”