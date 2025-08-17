Jaideep Ahlawat's insane bhangra moves set social media on fire; netizens react: ‘Hathiram Chaudhary rocks’

Jaideep Ahlawat's impromptu bhangra moves at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) have taken the internet by storm. Jewel Thief actor was seen shaking a leg at the Remitly IFFM Dance Competition 2025.

This video comes months after ‘Jaadu’ song, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, created a stir online. Produced by Marflix Pictures, Kookie Gulati and Robbie Garewal helmed heist drama ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins’ debuted on OTT platform Netflix on April 25 this year.

The caption to the video posted by IFF Melbourne on Instagram states, “Jaideep Ahlawat truly killed it with his dance at the REMITLY IFFM DANCE COMPETITION 2025.”

Social media reaction on Jaideep Ahlawat's dance moves The video showing Jaideep Ahlawat's dance moves quickly went viral. Within a day of being posted online it amassed over 46 lakh views, 2.63 lakh likes and several comments.

A user wrote, “Vry well done Jaideep u know Punjabi moves u rocked.”

A second user remarked, “Bhai I didn’t even notice Malaika until the end.”

A third user replied, “Audience didnt see that coming. What a show stealer.”

A fourth comment read, “Perfect example of not letting them know ur next move.”

A fifth user stated, “Jaat overshadowed the entire stage in just 5 seconds.”

A sixth user said, "Avg. Introvert after 2 pegs'

A seventh user stated, “Hathiram Chodhary Rocks.”

Last month Jaideep Ahlawat confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial film ‘King.’ In a press briefing, he said, “Siddharth bhai hesitated to offer me a small role in King after Jewel Thief but apparently Shah Rukh Khan said he will talk to me. Now who can refuse Shah Rukh Khan.”