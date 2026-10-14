Jailer 2 advance booking: Will Rajinikanth's upcoming sequel beat Coolie at box office on Day 1?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen with his much-awaited release of the year, Jailer 2. With only hours to go for the worldwide release, the Nelson Dilipkumar has already crossed ₹50 crore gross in worldwide advance bookings for day 1.
According to the latest update, Jailer 2 is off to a strong opening day with strong advance bookings in India. The Rajinikanth film has grossed pre-sales surpassing ₹25 crore, including block seats. As of October 13, the film’s India advance gross stood at ₹27 crore, with 12.86 lakh tickets sold across 12,124 shows. The film is set to record 680 house-full shows, including 215 fully sold shows alone from advance booking.
Tamil Nadu led the advance booking with the highest contribution of ₹11.10 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹6 crore and Kerala at ₹5.50 crore. Chennai alone contributed ₹5.28 crore at 77% advance occupancy, while Bengaluru recorded ₹5.65 crore. Overseas, the film’s opening-day advance bookings are nearing ₹25 crore gross. Combined with domestic pre-sales, this puts Jailer 2’s worldwide opening-day advance gross at approximately ₹52 crore, including block seats.
On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, recorded ₹46.36 crore in opening-day advance bookings. With its domestic and overseas pre-sales combined already exceeding the benchmark set by Coolie, Jailer 2 is likely to surpass Coolie’s advance booking total with ease.
However, advance bookings alone cannot establish whether Jailer 2 will outperform Coolie on its opening day. Coolie collected ₹65 crore net in India on Day 1, with a gross collection of ₹76.14 crore. The film's worldwide gross was at ₹151.14 crore, including ₹75 crore from overseas markets. Whether Jailer 2 can beat those opening-day figures will depend on its final advance booking business, show capacity and spot bookings, as well as its theatrical performance across domestic and international markets.
With its ₹27 crore domestic advance gross, Jailer 2 is also ahead of several major Rajinikanth releases in terms of advance booking for day 1. These include Annaatthe ( ₹23.25 crore), Vettaiyan ( ₹22.86 crore), 2.0 ( ₹20 crore) and its own 2023 prequel, Jailer ( ₹18.24 crore). The sequel trails Coolie, which leads the ranking with ₹46.36 crore as the highest opening-day advance bookings.
Jailer 2 features a stellar cast ensemble featuring Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal among others. Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be a part of the film as well.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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