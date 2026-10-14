Jailer 2 advance booking: Will Rajinikanth's upcoming sequel beat Coolie at box office on Day 1?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen with his much-awaited release of the year, Jailer 2. With only hours to go for the worldwide release, the Nelson Dilipkumar has already crossed ₹50 crore gross in worldwide advance bookings for day 1.
According to the latest update, Jailer 2 is off to a strong opening day with strong advance bookings in India. The Rajinikanth film has grossed pre-sales surpassing ₹25 crore, including block seats. As of October 13, the film’s India advance gross stood at ₹27 crore, with 12.86 lakh tickets sold across 12,124 shows. The film is set to record 680 house-full shows, including 215 fully sold shows alone from advance booking.
Tamil Nadu led the advance booking with the highest contribution of ₹11.10 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹6 crore and Kerala at ₹5.50 crore. Chennai alone contributed ₹5.28 crore at 77% advance occupancy, while Bengaluru recorded ₹5.65 crore. Overseas, the film’s opening-day advance bookings are nearing ₹25 crore gross. Combined with domestic pre-sales, this puts Jailer 2’s worldwide opening-day advance gross at approximately ₹52 crore, including block seats.
On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, recorded ₹46.36 crore in opening-day advance bookings. With its domestic and overseas pre-sales combined already exceeding the benchmark set by Coolie, Jailer 2 is likely to surpass Coolie’s advance booking total with ease.
However, advance bookings alone cannot establish whether Jailer 2 will outperform Coolie on its opening day. Coolie collected ₹65 crore net in India on Day 1, with a gross collection of ₹76.14 crore. The film's worldwide gross was at ₹151.14 crore, including ₹75 crore from overseas markets. Whether Jailer 2 can beat those opening-day figures will depend on its final advance booking business, show capacity and spot bookings, as well as its theatrical performance across domestic and international markets.
With its ₹27 crore domestic advance gross, Jailer 2 is also ahead of several major Rajinikanth releases in terms of advance booking for day 1. These include Annaatthe ( ₹23.25 crore), Vettaiyan ( ₹22.86 crore), 2.0 ( ₹20 crore) and its own 2023 prequel, Jailer ( ₹18.24 crore). The sequel trails Coolie, which leads the ranking with ₹46.36 crore as the highest opening-day advance bookings.
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Jailer 2 features a stellar cast ensemble featuring Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal among others. Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be a part of the film as well.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com