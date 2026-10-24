Jailer 2 box office collection crosses ₹600 cr worldwide as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian rocks screen as undercover driver

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has successfully stormed the global box office, crossing the coveted ₹600 crore milestone within a week of its theatrical release.
According to live updates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed drama has already amassed over ₹628 crore worldwide, cementing its position as a commercial juggernaut in 2026.
The film sees Rajinikanth reprising his iconic role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, this time captivating audiences as an undercover driver.
The domestic performance of Jailer 2 has been the primary engine of its financial success.
According to Sacnilk data, the film enjoyed a massive opening week, collecting an estimated ₹316.35 crore net across India. The first day alone brought in an impressive ₹59.70 crore domestically.
While the domestic momentum experienced a slight slowdown heading into its second week—with Day 8 India net collections dropping to ₹17.15 crore—the overall numbers remain staggering.
The total India net collections have reached approximately ₹334.35 crore, while the domestic gross stands at a massive ₹391.55 crore.
Tamil Nadu continues to lead in state-wise revenue generation, with strong support from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.
The Tamil version has dominated the daily ticket sales, with the Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada dubbed versions also finding steady regional footing.
As domestic daily earnings begin to moderate, international markets are playing a critical role in pushing Jailer 2 past the ₹600 crore threshold. Overseas gross collections have surpassed ₹214.50 crore, proving vital to the film's sustained global box-office rampage.
Sacnilk noted that the international performance demonstrates Rajinikanth's enduring global appeal, particularly in markets across the Middle East and North America.
The overseas contribution has successfully offset the 39.1% drop in recent domestic daily collections.
At the heart of the sequel's massive box-office draw is the return of ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film places the legendary protagonist in a fresh, high-stakes scenario as an undercover driver, perfectly blending Rajinikanth's signature style with intense action sequences and dark comedy.
As Jailer 2 enters its second weekend, all eyes are on whether the film can maintain its current occupancy rates—which hovered around 25.2% earlier this week—and continue its record-breaking theatrical trajectory.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article is taken from Sacnilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims. Please check the film tracker website for the latest updates, as figures are subject to change.