Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Can Rajinikanth's film become his biggest opener ever?

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel, Jailer 2, is all set to release in theatres worldwide. The film, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is only hours away from making its worldwide debut on Thursday. With fans thronging cinemas to catch the early morning shows, Jailer 2 is expected to shatter records at the box office on day 1.

Jailer 2 box office collection day 1 predictions Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is expected to witness a massive opening at the box office, with its advance bookings hinting towards a worldwide Day 1 collection of around ₹125 crore (gross). The sequel had raked in ₹31 crore gross, including block seats, in India as of 10 am IST on October 14. The film sold 14.58 lakh tickets across 13,944 shows, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala leading the domestic sale.

Considering these data, the final advance sales are projected to reach around ₹40-45 crore gross in India and ₹70-80 crore worldwide.

While these figures indicate that the Rajinikanth-starrer might become his second ₹100 crore opening, the final day 1 business will also depend on overseas performance and spot bookings on release day.

Jailer 2 likely to join Tamil cinema's top three worldwide openers With a predicted worldwide opening of around ₹125 crore gross, Jailer 2 can easily become one of Tamil cinema's top three worldwide openers. Rajinikanth's 2025 release, Coolie is currently leading as the highest worldwide opening in the history of Tamil cinema with a worldwide Day 1 gross of ₹151.10 crore. It is followed by CM Vijay's Leo at ₹142 crore and The Greatest of All Time at ₹99.40 crore. If Jailer 2 delivers as per current trends, the film can possibly beat The Greatest of All Time to claim the third spot.

Check out current ranking here:

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The sequel's final day business will depend on its audience response in theatres across the world.

Will it become the biggest opener in Rajinikanth's career? Despite the strong advance booking reports, Jailer 2 may struggle to become Rajinikanth's biggest opener of his career. Currently, the title is held by Coolie, which recorded a worldwide Day 1 gross of ₹151.10 crore.

Against Coolie, Jailer 2 is currently predicted to open at around ₹125 crore worldwide, leaving a gap of approximately ₹26 crore. The sequel would need to outperform expectations, which largely depend on last-minute ticket sales, strong spot bookings and a strong overseas opening to seal the deal.

Jailer 2 is currently on track to become one of the biggest debuts of Rajinikanth's career.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, S J Suryah, Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.