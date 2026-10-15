Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Can Rajinikanth's film become his biggest opener ever?

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel, Jailer 2, is all set to release in theatres worldwide. The film, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is only hours away from making its worldwide debut on Thursday. With fans thronging cinemas to catch the early morning shows, Jailer 2 is expected to shatter records at the box office on day 1.

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Jailer 2 box office collection day 1 predictions Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is expected to witness a massive opening at the box office, with its advance bookings hinting towards a worldwide Day 1 collection of around ₹125 crore (gross). The sequel had raked in ₹31 crore gross, including block seats, in India as of 10 am IST on October 14. The film sold 14.58 lakh tickets across 13,944 shows, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala leading the domestic sale.

Considering these data, the final advance sales are projected to reach around ₹40-45 crore gross in India and ₹70-80 crore worldwide.

While these figures indicate that the Rajinikanth-starrer might become his second ₹100 crore opening, the final day 1 business will also depend on overseas performance and spot bookings on release day.

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Jailer 2 likely to join Tamil cinema's top three worldwide openers With a predicted worldwide opening of around ₹125 crore gross, Jailer 2 can easily become one of Tamil cinema's top three worldwide openers. Rajinikanth's 2025 release, Coolie is currently leading as the highest worldwide opening in the history of Tamil cinema with a worldwide Day 1 gross of ₹151.10 crore. It is followed by CM Vijay's Leo at ₹142 crore and The Greatest of All Time at ₹99.40 crore. If Jailer 2 delivers as per current trends, the film can possibly beat The Greatest of All Time to claim the third spot.

Check out current ranking here:

Source: Sacnilk

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The sequel's final day business will depend on its audience response in theatres across the world.

Will it become the biggest opener in Rajinikanth's career? Despite the strong advance booking reports, Jailer 2 may struggle to become Rajinikanth's biggest opener of his career. Currently, the title is held by Coolie, which recorded a worldwide Day 1 gross of ₹151.10 crore.

Against Coolie, Jailer 2 is currently predicted to open at around ₹125 crore worldwide, leaving a gap of approximately ₹26 crore. The sequel would need to outperform expectations, which largely depend on last-minute ticket sales, strong spot bookings and a strong overseas opening to seal the deal.

Jailer 2 is currently on track to become one of the biggest debuts of Rajinikanth's career.

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The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, S J Suryah, Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

Disclaimer: All data in this article is taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't interpedently verify its claims.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.