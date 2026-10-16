Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s film beats Vijay’s Jana Nayagan opening, mints ₹125 cr worldwide

Rajinikanth is back on the big screen with Jailer 2, as the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel opened in theatres on Thursday, drawing audiences across multiple language versions and overseas markets.

Jailer 2 day 1 box office collection Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened in cinemas on Thursday, 15 October, with reported India net collections of ₹59.70 crore, while its worldwide gross reached ₹125.25 crore on the first day.

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The Tamil-language action comedy drew the bulk of its domestic earnings from Tamil screenings, which accounted for ₹43.35 crore.

According to the figures provided, the film played across 16,599 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of 55.4%. Its India gross stood at ₹70.25 crore, while overseas markets contributed a further ₹55 crore.

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The opening-day figures are early box-office estimates and may vary as trackers update their reports.

Tamil version accounts for the biggest share The Tamil version led the language-wise breakdown with ₹43.35 crore in net collections from 9,326 shows. Its reported occupancy was 70.8%, making it the strongest-performing version of the film on its opening day.

The Telugu version followed with ₹12.50 crore from 2,792 shows, registering 56.2% occupancy. The Hindi version collected ₹3.50 crore across 4,371 shows, but its occupancy was lower at 22%.

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The Kannada version recorded ₹35 lakh from 110 shows, with occupancy at 54%. While its contribution to the total was comparatively small, the reported figures indicate that the film drew audiences across all four language versions.

The figures also come amid reported distribution challenges in northern India. The Indian Express reported that major cinema chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis had opted not to screen the Hindi-dubbed version because of a disagreement over the film’s four-week streaming window.

That could limit its access to audiences in some Hindi-speaking markets.

Rajinikanth returns in Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. The sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

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Rajinikanth returns alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik, who reprise their roles from the first film. The new cast members include SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan handling cinematography and R Nirmal serving as editor.

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The sequel was officially announced in January 2025, with principal photography beginning in Chennai in March that year. Filming continued across locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, Mysore and Goa before wrapping in April 2026.

Released worldwide on 15 October in standard and IMAX formats, Jailer 2 now begins its theatrical run with a reported worldwide gross of ₹125.25 crore. Its subsequent collections will show whether it can maintain the opening-day momentum.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.