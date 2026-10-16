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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth’s film beats Vijay’s Jana Nayagan opening, mints ₹125 cr worldwide

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 collected 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day, with Tamil screenings leading the way. The film’s worldwide gross reached 125.25 crore, including 55 crore from overseas markets.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published16 Oct 2026, 02:16 AM IST
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Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer 2 trailer.
Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer 2 trailer.
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Rajinikanth is back on the big screen with Jailer 2, as the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed sequel opened in theatres on Thursday, drawing audiences across multiple language versions and overseas markets.

Jailer 2 day 1 box office collection

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened in cinemas on Thursday, 15 October, with reported India net collections of 59.70 crore, while its worldwide gross reached 125.25 crore on the first day.

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The Tamil-language action comedy drew the bulk of its domestic earnings from Tamil screenings, which accounted for 43.35 crore.

According to the figures provided, the film played across 16,599 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of 55.4%. Its India gross stood at 70.25 crore, while overseas markets contributed a further 55 crore.

Also Read | Not Jailer 2, Rajinikanth and Hrithik worked for the first time in this film

The opening-day figures are early box-office estimates and may vary as trackers update their reports.

Tamil version accounts for the biggest share

The Tamil version led the language-wise breakdown with 43.35 crore in net collections from 9,326 shows. Its reported occupancy was 70.8%, making it the strongest-performing version of the film on its opening day.

The Telugu version followed with 12.50 crore from 2,792 shows, registering 56.2% occupancy. The Hindi version collected 3.50 crore across 4,371 shows, but its occupancy was lower at 22%.

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The Kannada version recorded 35 lakh from 110 shows, with occupancy at 54%. While its contribution to the total was comparatively small, the reported figures indicate that the film drew audiences across all four language versions.

The figures also come amid reported distribution challenges in northern India. The Indian Express reported that major cinema chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis had opted not to screen the Hindi-dubbed version because of a disagreement over the film’s four-week streaming window.

Also Read | Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns with Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Mithun

That could limit its access to audiences in some Hindi-speaking markets.

Rajinikanth returns in Nelson Dilipkumar’s sequel

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 continues the story introduced in the 2023 film Jailer. The sequel is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

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Rajinikanth returns alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik, who reprise their roles from the first film. The new cast members include SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan handling cinematography and R Nirmal serving as editor.

Also Read | Is Anirudh Ravichander set to marry Kavya Maran?

The sequel was officially announced in January 2025, with principal photography beginning in Chennai in March that year. Filming continued across locations including Kerala, Coimbatore, Mysore and Goa before wrapping in April 2026.

Released worldwide on 15 October in standard and IMAX formats, Jailer 2 now begins its theatrical run with a reported worldwide gross of 125.25 crore. Its subsequent collections will show whether it can maintain the opening-day momentum.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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