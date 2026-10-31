Jailer 2 box office collection: How much did Rajinikanth's film earn so far ahead of ₹4000 cr Ramayana release?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is expected to hit ₹1,000 crore at the box office worldwide. The film has recently crossed the ₹700 crore mark and will enter ₹800 crore this weekend. It has four days to make the most of its time in cinemas as Ranbir Kapoor's magnum opus Ramayana is slated to release on November 5. Check out earnings so far.
On day 17, Saturday, Jailer 2 witnessed a sharp jump in its box office collections. The Rajinikanth-starrer recorded a 70% growth in its earnings over its previous day. The film collected ₹9.35 crore net in India on Day 17 across 8,738 shows.
With this, Jailer 2's total India net collections are at ₹444.75 crore and gross collections at ₹520.35 crore. Overseas, the film earned ₹3 crore on Day 17, pushing its total international gross to ₹270.50 crore.
Considering domestic collections, Jailer 2's worldwide collection now stands at ₹790.85 crore.
Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 22.9% on Day 17, with Tamil shows leading at 30.4%. It is followed by Kannada at 30% and Telugu at 25.3%. Hindi shows registered a comparatively lower occupancy at 13%. Tamil contributed the largest share of the day's India net collections, earning ₹6.70 crore across 4,199 shows. Hindi collected ₹1.45 crore from 3,549 shows, while Telugu and Kannada earned ₹90 lakh and ₹30 lakh, respectively.
Jailer 2 was released on October 15. The film grossed more than ₹100 crore on day 1. In its first week, Jailer 2 collected ₹334.35 crore net in India. Although the film recorded a dip, it earned ₹95.55 crore in its second week. The film earned ₹14.85 crore net across Days 16 and 17 so far.
Jailer 2 is directed by filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Vinayakan.
Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar also feature in the film, among other actors who reprised their roles in the sequel.
The sequel also introduced Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jatin Sarna, among others.
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