Jailer 2 holds Kerala box office No. 1 spot for three consecutive weekends, achieves feat last seen with Vikram

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has achieved a rare box-office milestone in Kerala, holding the No. 1 position for three consecutive weekends.

Jailer 2 maintains its Kerala box-office dominance With this, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has become only the second film after Kamal Haasan's Vikram to maintain the top spot for three successive weekends in the state in the post-COVID era.

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The achievement highlights the film's sustained theatrical performance in a market where non-Malayalam releases face competition from local productions as well as films from other industries. While several major Indian films have managed strong openings in Kerala, maintaining audience interest over multiple weekends is a different challenge.

According to trade tracker Friday Matinee, Jailer 2 is now part of a select group of films that have managed this run since theatres reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Released on 15 October, 2026, Jailer 2 opened strongly in Kerala and continued to attract audiences through its subsequent weeks. The film has benefited from Rajinikanth's popularity in the state, its connection with the 2023 blockbuster Jailer and the presence of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

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The sequel has also delivered impressive collection figures in the territory. According to figures reported by Sacnilk and published by The Week, the film collected around ₹75.20 crore gross in Kerala in its first 16 days. Its total crossed ₹76.25 crore by Day 17.

The film had already made history by surpassing the Kerala lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The 2017 Telugu film had earned approximately ₹72.25 crore in the state, a record that remained unbeaten by another non-Malayalam release for nine years.

Before Jailer 2, Vijay's Leo held the record for the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala, with collections of approximately ₹59.64 crore. Rajinikanth's sequel moved past that figure within its first week.

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Why the three-weekend record matters Kerala is an important theatrical market for Tamil cinema, particularly for films featuring established stars such as Rajinikanth and Vijay. However, a strong opening does not automatically translate into a long theatrical run.

The ability to remain at the top of the weekend rankings for three consecutive weeks points to continued audience interest beyond the initial release period. It also puts the spotlight on the growing commercial potential of major Tamil productions in Kerala.

The film's appeal has been helped by its ensemble cast, which includes Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Rajinikanth.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer. The original film was also a major box-office success in Kerala.

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With its three consecutive weekends at No. 1, the sequel has added another distinction to an already successful theatrical run, matching a record previously achieved by Vikram in the post-COVID period.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.