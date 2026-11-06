Jailer 2 OTT release date and time in India: Rajinikanth’s record-breaking film to start streaming online on Prime Video

Jailer 2 OTT release date: Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is officially gearing up for its worldwide streaming premiere after shattering global box office records and making it the highest-grossing Tamil-language film of all time.

According to a Variety report, the film has grossed $86 million, approximately ₹809 crore, so far.

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran, the action-crime sequel marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired prison officer at the centre of the franchise.

“The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey,” Nelson told the publication. “With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level.”

Highlighting the composer's contribution to the sequel, Nelson said Anirudh Ravichander’s music adds “its own distinctive energy, making this chapter particularly exciting for us.”

Jailer 2: When and where to watch? “Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring Jailer 2 to Prime Video, where it will join Jailer, taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world,” Nelson told Variety.

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The movie will stream on Prime Video starting November 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada in India and in more than 240 countries and territories.

In an official update, Prime Video wrote, “TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED 🔥#Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12.”

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Jailer, the first instalment of the franchise, is already on the platform.

Star cameos to look out for in Jailer 2 Jailer 2 has four star cameos from across Indian cinema:

Malayalam veteran Mohanlal

Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi

Kannada cinema’s Shivarajkumar The wider ensemble of Jailer 2 includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu.

About Jailer 2 Jailer 2 picks up exactly where the blockbuster original, Jailer, left off. When a politically connected crime syndicate with global reach targets Muthuvel Pandian’s family, the retired prison officer is once again pulled out of a quiet life.

As old enemies resurface to settle past scores and new alliances take shape, Muthuvel is forced to launch a one-man mission to protect his loved ones and restore order.

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Superstar Rajinikanth now holds the top three positions on the all-time Tamil chart. Jailer 2 is followed by 2.0 and Jailer, while Coolie sits at No. 5.