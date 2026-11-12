Jailer 2 release on OTT today: Could Rajinikanth’s blockbuster have benefitted more from longer theatrical run?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 made its much-awaited OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video today. Its digital release comes exactly four weeks after its theatrical release on October 15. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, which smashed several Tamil cinema box office records, collected over ₹820 crore worldwide within two weeks of release. However, its digital release despite its strong performance in theatres raises questions about whether the film could have benefitted more from an extended run at the box office.

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Why Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 OTT release is debatable? Jailer 2's early OTT premiere brings attention to Tamil cinema's preference for shorter theatrical windows. This remains applicable even for big-ticket films like the Rajinikanth-starrer. While streaming platforms offer producers financial clarity, exhibitors have reportedly maintained that early digital releases may hamper theatrical business.

Jailer 2 was among the rare Tamil releases that could sustain a longer theatrical run. Rajinikanth's star power, the success of the franchise and its strong performance across domestic and international markets provided a compelling case for an extended window.

However, Sun Pictures chose to stick to the four-week digital release arrangement, even though the film could have benefited from an eight-week theatrical window.

How Jailer 2 missed out on wider Hindi release One of the biggest consequences of the shorter theatrical window was visible in the Hindi market, as per a report of Sacnilk. Major national multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis declined to screen Jailer 2 because its digital release schedule did not meet their eight-week theatrical window requirement, reportedly. However, Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

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It is believed that the decision has impacted the Hindi version, as it was largely screened to independent cinemas and smaller multiplexes, missing out on a wider audience reach. This was particularly noteworthy for a Rajinikanth film that had the potential to attract audiences across regions.

This case remains quite different from the actor's previous release, 2.0. 2.0 benefited from wider participation by Hindi multiplex chains, helping it reach a larger audience in India, pointed out Sacnilk.

Although Jailer 2 eventually surpassed the domestic earnings of 2.0, a wider theatrical release could potentially be beneficial for the film to expand its collection.

Exhibitors requested Sun Pictures to postpone OTT release? The decision to release Jailer 2 on OTT after four weeks had reportedly disappointed exhibitors, who hoped that the production house would reconsider its original streaming date following the box office response.

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Veteran distributor and theatre owner Tiruppur Subramaniam had personally approached Sun Pictures, requesting the production house to postpone the digital premiere, reported the film tracker.

According to him, Sun Pictures had responded positively and agreed to consider the request, raising hopes among exhibitors. However, Amazon Prime Video's confirmation of November 12 as Jailer 2's OTT release date had left exhibitors crushed.

Reportedly, Tamil cinema exhibitors have repeatedly called for longer theatrical windows.

Producers, on the other hand, have financial reasons to agree on a shorter OTT date. Digital rights deals offer a degree of revenue certainty, reducing the risks linked with theatrical collections.

However, applying the same four-week window to smaller productions and major big releases may not always be the right commercial move. Films with strong audience demand and sustained box office performance could potentially generate additional revenue if given more time in cinema theatres.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.