Jailer 2 trailer: Rajinikanth returns with star-studded cast, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty join

The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth's upcoming Jailer 2 is here. On Monday, the makers dropped the trailer of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Bringing back the story of the retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the second chapter introduced a much-bigger cast.

Meet Jailer 2 cast Jailer 2 features Mohanlal reprising his role as Mathew in a surprise cameo appearance. SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Suraj Venjaramoodu are also a part of the film.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik from the prequel while SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are among the new additions.

Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff are said to star in Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 trailer out The trailer takes forward the story of Jailer where it left off. After taking on the idol smuggling network, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is seen working as a driver in a remote rural area. While he keeps his identity hidden, the entire criminal world looks for him. Even old and new enemies come together to look for the former jailer who thought it was over.

The trailer hints at multiple antagonists in the upcoming chapter. Weaving a bigger conspiracy against Pandian this time, details about SJ Suryah's role are not revealed much.

Vidya Balan, who made her Tamil film debut with Jailer 2, is seen in a role which plays a pivotal role. The trailer also offers a look at Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal's characters without revealing much.

Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, who were reported to be starring in the Rajinikanth film, were not seen in the trailer.

The trailer also features big-scale action scenes. It offers Nelson Dilipkumar's signature style, bringing together dark comedy and violence.

Watch trailer here:

Anirudh Ravichander is backing Jailer 2 as the music composer. The cinematography is done by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing is helmed by R. Nirmal.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15. It will be available in standard and IMAX formats in theatres.

Primarily Tamil release, it will also be dubbed in Telugu and Hindi languages.