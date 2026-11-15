Jailer 2 vs Scene vs Mookuthi Amman 2 vs Ramayana vs Udta Teer vs Pyre: Who won the box office race?

The box office is currently cluttered with several releases across languages and genres. While Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana Part One is ruling the Hindi market, regional releases like Mookuthi Amman 2, Scene and more have grabbed the attention of Tamil and Telugu audiences.

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Box office race of this week Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 arrived on October 15, followed by Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy Udta Teer on October 23 and Oscar-nominated Pyre on October 30. The ₹4,000 crore film Ramayana released on November 5, while Scene and fantasy devotional comedy Mookuthi Amman 2 arrived on November 6. With their theatrical releases one after another, almost all releases have recorded different collections.

Ramayana at box office Ramayana has emerged as the biggest box-office winner, collecting ₹748.15 crore in India net and ₹893.31 crore gross in just 11 days. The film, which opened with ₹64.85 crore net on November 5, has maintained a strong run despite fluctuations initially. The film had its peak performance post Diwali. Its second weekend also brought a recovery, with collections rising to ₹72.90 crore on Day 10 before settling at ₹62.55 crore (early estimates) on Day 11. Its worldwide gross stood at ₹1,228 crore.

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Jailer 2 continues run after OTT release Jailer 2, which released on October 15, is the second-highest earner among the six films. The action thriller has collected ₹474.29 crore net and ₹554.63 crore gross in 31 days. It opened with ₹59.70 crore net and recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹59.70 crore on the opening day, followed by ₹55.85 crore on Day 4. The film has added ₹89 lakh net over the first two days of its fifth week despite already marking its OTT debut.

Pyre struggles at box office Pyre, a drama by Vinod Kapri, has earned ₹2.97 crore net and ₹3.33 crore gross in 16 days so far. After collecting ₹1.53 crore in its first week, the film added ₹1.06 crore in its second week. It recorded a weekend recovery on Saturday, November 14, earning ₹27 lakh, marking growth of about 145.5% from the previous day. Recently, the maker made bold claims of losing out on screens due to Ramayana.

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Udta Teer fades with limited shows Udta Teer, another Bollywood release, has collected ₹49.06 crore net and ₹58.38 crore gross in 23 days. The film earned ₹30.90 crore in its first week, ₹15.75 crore in its second week and ₹1.90 crore in its third week. It earned ₹31 lakh on November 14 as its latest earnings, running only 167 shows.

Scene continues strong run at box office Scene, starring Suriya, has emerged as the strongest performer, even surpassing Ramayana in the Tamil market. The action comedy and crime thriller has collected ₹135.22 crore net and ₹157.21 crore gross in 10 days. After opening at ₹19.15 crore, the film recorded growth, minting ₹23.65 crore on Day 3. Scene continues to maintain its grip at the ticket window with a 58.3% jump on its second Saturday, raking in ₹9.50 crore. So far, the film has earned ₹8.02 crore net on Sunday.

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Mookuthi Amman 2 box office collection Mookuthi Amman 2, the fantasy devotional comedy thriller, has earned ₹20.01 crore net and ₹23.15 crore gross in 10 days. The film collected ₹17.93 crore in its first week and ₹2.08 crore in its second week. On Sunday, the film earned ₹76 lakh, showing signs of slowdown from ₹85 lakh on the previous day.

In terms of domestic net collections, Ramayana is clearly leading, surpassing Jailer 2 by ₹273.86 crore. On the other hand, Jailer 2 remains ahead of Scene by ₹339.07 crore. Among regional releases, Scene has outperformed Mookuthi Amman 2 by ₹115.21 crore. Udta Teer has outperformed Pyre, which has received an 8.3 rating on IMDb.

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Disclaimer: All inputs are from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't indepdently verify the data nor does it endorse them.

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