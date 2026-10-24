Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter first week at box office: Rajinikanth-starrer collects 46x more than Vidyut Jammwal's film

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Jailer 2, continues to dominate the box office in its first week. The sequel saw a drop right after its blockbuster opening; however, it has managed to sustain the audience after the Dussehra week. Jailer 2 remains way ahead of other films in cinemas, including the multi-starrer Hollywood martial arts film starring Vidyut Jammwal.
Jailer 2 has collected ₹316.35 crore in India net collections over its first seven days, as per Sacnilk. The Rajinikanth-starrer opened at ₹59.70 crore on October 15 and maintained a strong run through the weekend. It earned ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday, one of the highest single-day figures after its opening day collection.
The film collected ₹42.35 crore on Monday and ₹46.80 crore on Tuesday before its India net collections declined to ₹28.15 crore on Wednesday. Despite the dip in collections, Jailer 2 also crossed the ₹300 crore India net mark within its first week, thanks to the popularity of its predecessor, which undoubtedly helped to bring audience to the theatres.
In comparison, Street Fighter, which released on October 16, recorded a relatively modest first-week collection. The film collected ₹1.05 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹1.45 crore on Saturday and ₹1.58 crore on Sunday. After a subtle growth over the weekend, its collections fell to ₹78 lakh on Monday before recovering to ₹1.02 crore on Tuesday. The film earned ₹58 lakh on Wednesday and ₹41 lakh on Thursday, taking its total India net collections to ₹6.87 crore and India gross collections to ₹8.12 crore. Its occupancy also remained significantly lower than Jailer 2, falling to 8.3% on Thursday while Rajinikanth's film was at 34.8% on Wednesday, a working weekday.
Check numbers here:
Notably, Jailer 2 arrived a day before Street Fighter and relied heavily on the established popularity of its prequel, which gave it a substantial head start in earnings. By the end of its first week, Jailer 2 continued to lead by a big margin. When compared with Street Fighter, the Nelson Dilipkumar film earned ₹309.48 crore or 46 times as much as Jammwal's Street Fighter in the first week. Its total India net collections stood at ₹348.85 crore, while India gross collections were at ₹408.55 crore on Friday.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article is taken from Sacnilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims. Please check the film tracker website for the latest updates, as figures are subject to change.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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