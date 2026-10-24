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Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter first week at box office: Rajinikanth-starrer collects 46x more than Vidyut Jammwal's film

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, was released a day ahead of Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood release, Street Fighter. Both films recorded a dip in collections over the weekdays as they wrapped up their first week at the ticket window.

Sneha Biswas
Updated24 Oct 2026, 12:06 AM IST
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Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter at domestic box office.
Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter at domestic box office.
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Rajinikanth's latest outing, Jailer 2, continues to dominate the box office in its first week. The sequel saw a drop right after its blockbuster opening; however, it has managed to sustain the audience after the Dussehra week. Jailer 2 remains way ahead of other films in cinemas, including the multi-starrer Hollywood martial arts film starring Vidyut Jammwal.

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Jailer 2 box office collection on first week

Jailer 2 has collected 316.35 crore in India net collections over its first seven days, as per Sacnilk. The Rajinikanth-starrer opened at 59.70 crore on October 15 and maintained a strong run through the weekend. It earned 47.25 crore on Saturday and 55.85 crore on Sunday, one of the highest single-day figures after its opening day collection.

The film collected 42.35 crore on Monday and 46.80 crore on Tuesday before its India net collections declined to 28.15 crore on Wednesday. Despite the dip in collections, Jailer 2 also crossed the 300 crore India net mark within its first week, thanks to the popularity of its predecessor, which undoubtedly helped to bring audience to the theatres.

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Also Read | Rajinikanth fan Sanju Samson books entire theatre in Bengaluru to watch Jailer 2

Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter

In comparison, Street Fighter, which released on October 16, recorded a relatively modest first-week collection. The film collected 1.05 crore on its opening day, followed by 1.45 crore on Saturday and 1.58 crore on Sunday. After a subtle growth over the weekend, its collections fell to 78 lakh on Monday before recovering to 1.02 crore on Tuesday. The film earned 58 lakh on Wednesday and 41 lakh on Thursday, taking its total India net collections to 6.87 crore and India gross collections to 8.12 crore. Its occupancy also remained significantly lower than Jailer 2, falling to 8.3% on Thursday while Rajinikanth's film was at 34.8% on Wednesday, a working weekday.

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Check numbers here:

Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter in Indian cinemas. Source: Sacnilk
Also Read | Ultimate box office battle: Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 vs Street Fighter

Why Jailer 2 worked well among Indian audience

Notably, Jailer 2 arrived a day before Street Fighter and relied heavily on the established popularity of its prequel, which gave it a substantial head start in earnings. By the end of its first week, Jailer 2 continued to lead by a big margin. When compared with Street Fighter, the Nelson Dilipkumar film earned 309.48 crore or 46 times as much as Jammwal's Street Fighter in the first week. Its total India net collections stood at 348.85 crore, while India gross collections were at 408.55 crore on Friday.

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article is taken from Sacnilk.com. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims. Please check the film tracker website for the latest updates, as figures are subject to change.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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