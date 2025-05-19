Jamal Roberts takes American Idol Season 23 trophy home. Fans say 'now we can finally rest'

Beloved American reality show American Idol recently crowned their season 23 winner - Jamal Roberts. The 27-year-old dad of three competed against Breanna Nix and John Foster, and took home the coveted winner's trophy.

Host Ryan Seacrest finally revealed at the end of the night that the American Idol Season 23 winner was Jamal, which meant that John took second place in the competition. Jamal's win left his fans and family ecstatic.

Audience reactions to Jamal's win For the finale, John performed Toby Keith’s Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) and John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads. Jamal performed Teeks’ First Time and the Temptations’ Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me). Breanna performed Katy Nichole’s In Jesus Name (God of Possible) and Miley Cyrus’ The Climb.

Ever since his win, Jamal's fans and supporters have been expressing their love and happiness on social media.

One user wrote, "Good Job, America. You got it right. Congratulations Jamal." Meanwhile another person wrote, “JAMAL WINS EVIL HAS BEEN DEFEATED NOW I CAN FINALLY REST.”

A third user on X wrote, "So happy I don’t have to turn this internet upside down. Congratulations Jamal." A fourth person commented, “#AmericanIdol Jamal congrats! I haven't watched in 20 years but finally America got it right. Although Gabby should've been right beside him.”

Take a look at some other internet reactions:

Watch Jamal Roberts' finale performance:

What does Jamal Roberts take home as a winner? According to a report from Newsweek last year, the prize package for the winner is pretty sweet. Jamal can expect to pocket around $125,000 upfront, with another $100,000 waiting for him once he's delivered a full album - which becomes a total of $250,000.

But that's not all - the American Idol winners also get a record contract with Hollywood Records, which comes with a budget of up to $300,000 to record their album. This sum of money will act essentially as an advance that they'll need to pay back from future earnings.

American Idol finale The American Idol finale was a real spectacle, with the top three contestants sharing the stage with an incredible lineup of superstar guests such as Brandon Lake, Goo Goo Dolls, Good Charlotte, and even legends like Jennifer Holliday, Jessica Simpson, and Salt-N-Pepa.