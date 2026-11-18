After Twilight and Batman, actor Robert Pattinson is ready to take on the iconic role of James Bond. His selection as the next James Bond was announced officially on Instagram recently, attracting mixed reactions. With this, Pattinson would be the actor to replace Daniel Craig after his departure from the long-running spy world.
Over the years, several actors have stepped into the shoes of 007. However, the salaries of these actors who portrayed Bond have varied significantly over the decades.
According to The Sun, Sean Connery, who first played James Bond in Dr No (1962), earned $17,000 for his debut. His total remuneration is said to be approximately $12.2 million across his Bond films, equivalent to $87.4 million after inflation adjustment.
George Lazenby reportedly took home $80,500 for his only outing as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, added the publication.
Actor Roger Moore reportedly earned $1 million for Live and Let Die and over $91 million across seven films, as estimated in today's money. Timothy Dalton is said to have earned around $8 million for two Bond films.
Following Moore's exit from the franchise, Timothy Dalton wore the tux to essay the iconic role. Dalton reportedly earned about $8 million across his two James Bond films, which will be equivalent to approximately $21.5 million after inflation adjustment, as per HELLO!
Actor Pierce Brosnan raked in just over $40 million across four instalments. Reportedly, Brosnan's salary climbed to $16.5 million for Die Another Day.
Actor Daniel Craig, the last actor to play Bond, commanded significantly higher paycheques during his five-film stint. He reportedly earned $3.22 million for Casino Royale. His reported earnings across the franchise are estimated at $100 million-$131.5 million, as per The Sun.
Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly negotiating a three-film deal worth approximately $75 million, which will seemingly come down to $25 million per film. If true, the deal would put him on par with Craig's reported upfront salary for Spectre and No Time to Die.
However, neither Pattinson nor Amazon MGM Studios has commented on these reported salaries.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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