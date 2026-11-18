After Twilight and Batman, actor Robert Pattinson is ready to take on the iconic role of James Bond. His selection as the next James Bond was announced officially on Instagram recently, attracting mixed reactions. With this, Pattinson would be the actor to replace Daniel Craig after his departure from the long-running spy world.
Over the years, several actors have stepped into the shoes of 007. However, the salaries of these actors who portrayed Bond have varied significantly over the decades.
According to The Sun, Sean Connery, who first played James Bond in Dr No (1962), earned $17,000 for his debut. His total remuneration is said to be approximately $12.2 million across his Bond films, equivalent to $87.4 million after inflation adjustment.
George Lazenby reportedly took home $80,500 for his only outing as 007 in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, added the publication.
Actor Roger Moore reportedly earned $1 million for Live and Let Die and over $91 million across seven films, as estimated in today's money. Timothy Dalton is said to have earned around $8 million for two Bond films.
Following Moore's exit from the franchise, Timothy Dalton wore the tux to essay the iconic role. Dalton reportedly earned about $8 million across his two James Bond films, which will be equivalent to approximately $21.5 million after inflation adjustment, as per HELLO!
Actor Pierce Brosnan raked in just over $40 million across four instalments. Reportedly, Brosnan's salary climbed to $16.5 million for Die Another Day.
Actor Daniel Craig, the last actor to play Bond, commanded significantly higher paycheques during his five-film stint. He reportedly earned $3.22 million for Casino Royale. His reported earnings across the franchise are estimated at $100 million-$131.5 million, as per The Sun.
Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly negotiating a three-film deal worth approximately $75 million, which will seemingly come down to $25 million per film. If true, the deal would put him on par with Craig's reported upfront salary for Spectre and No Time to Die.
However, neither Pattinson nor Amazon MGM Studios has commented on these reported salaries.