James Bond hits Netflix on January 15: Die Another Day, Skyfall and more 007 films arrive

Assemble James Bond fans — the 007 movie series is now coming to Netflix. As a part of an unexpected deal between two streaming rivals, Amazon-owned James Bond movies will now stream on Netflix on January 15.

Here are the James Bond movies that you can watch on Netflix for three months, starting January 15:

Die Another Day

No Time to Die

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall In addition to the James Bond films, Netflix will also stream Rocky, Creed, Legally Blonde, and the Amazon original series The Man in the High Castle.

These new titles are arriving on Netflix, just days after the premiere of Hunters, the David Weil-created conspiracy drama series. Hunters ran on Prime Video for two seasons.

In which countries will these James Bond movies be available on Netflix? According to a Deadline report, the James Bond movie will be available on Netflix in these countries:

US

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

France

Benelux

Italy

Nordics

Latin America Hunters is available for a year in these countries.

Why is Amazon sharing its Bond catalogue with Netflix? According to Deadline, citing Amazon insiders, licensing the Bond catalogue to Netflix is a “strategic business decision designed to broaden global reach and reengage audiences.”

They said that Amazon essentially has decided that the revenue these titles will generate is worth the trade-off of helping one of its streaming rivals.

Being viewed as a sign that the distribution market is back, at least for now, this unexpected deal is similar to when Warner Bros Discovery decided to start selling HBO shows to Netflix in 2023, long before the OTT giant struck a deal to buy the whole company.

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy,” Deadline quoted Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution, Amazon MGM Studios, as saying.

“James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters, among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we’ve built with Netflix,” he added.

