James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in the highly popular Avatar franchise by James Cameron, is one of the most anticipated science fiction films of 2025. Ahead of its global release later this month, here is everything you need to know about the project.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Release date Avatar: Fire and Ash was originally scheduled to release on 20 December last year, according to People magazine. However, it was later postponed to 19 December 2025.

After this, the fourth and fifth films in the franchise will hit theatres on 21 December 2029 and 19 December 2031, respectively.

Cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash Avatar: Fire and Ash is about a blue-skinned humanoid Na'vi named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family, who must fight a renewed human threat and seek refuge with the Pandora, an aquatic clan.

Most of the cast members from the first two movies will reprise their roles in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Sam Worthington has returned as Jake Sully, while Zoë Saldaña is reprising her role as Neytiri. Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver returns as Kiri, and Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman.

Among other returning cast members are Jack Champion (Javier 'Spider' Socorro), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), and Britain Dalton (Lo'ak).

James Cameron on Avatar: Fire and Ash James Cameron said he would like to show a new side of Pandora in Avatar: Fire and Ash, as per People magazine.

"The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People’. I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides," Cameron earlier told France's 20 Minutes.

He added that Avatar: Fire and Ash would be the “opposite” of the previous films in the series. “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite,” Cameron said.

As far as creative liberty is concerned, Cameron said he has made some bold choices with the upcoming film. “If you’re not making brave choices, you’re wasting everybody’s time and money,” he told Empire.

“It’s necessary. You’ve got to break the mold every fricking time,” he emphasized.

FAQs When will Avatar: Fire and Ash come out? Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theatres on 19 December.

Who is the director of Avatar: Fire and Ash? James Cameron is the director of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Who is the villain in Avatar: Fire and Ash? Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces fans to the new villain, Varang (Oona Chaplin).