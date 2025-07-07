James Gunn calls ‘Superman’ an immigrant story: ‘Yes, it’s about politics’

James Gunn is offering an inside look at what fuels his highly anticipated film Superman, set to premiere July 11. In an in-depth interview with The Times of London, the DC Studios head laid out the ideas and ideals underpinning his take on the Man of Steel, calling it nothing less than “the story of America.”

James Gunn explained that the new film is rooted in the immigrant narrative that has shaped the United States, drawing a parallel between Superman’s alien origins and the millions who left their homes searching for something better.

“I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America,” Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Kindness as a core theme While acknowledging that the film’s message could spark controversy in a politically polarised climate, Gunn made it clear he’s not interested in diluting its message about compassion.

“Yes, it plays differently, but it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness,” he said. “But screw them.”

Beyond the broad cultural themes, Gunn said Superman also grapples with the personal moral dilemmas that define its central characters.

“Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality,” Gunn noted. “Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

A star-studded cast Superman features David Corenswet in the title role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

