James Gunn confirms next Superman movie Man of Tomorrow for 2026 release date

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): The next 'Superman' saga has booked an official release window.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to his social media and confirmed that the follow-up to his summer blockbuster will be titled 'Man of Tomorrow.' He also announced the film's release date and wrote, "Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027."

Gunn made the announcement with an animated drawing by DC head Jim Lee, showing Superman leaning against Lex Luthor, who appears in a green and purple mech suit.

Luthor's armoured suit, designed to fight Superman, has been featured significantly in the comics and in animation.

It is now set to make a debut in live-action.

The announcement comes at a time when Gunn has been teasing his next film, though he did not mention a straight sequel.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today," Gunn previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

While further details about the next 'Superman' film have been kept under wraps, DC Studios currently has Craig Gillespie's 'Supergirl' in the pipeline, set for release on June 26, 2026.

Further, James Watkins' horror film, 'Clayface', will be released on September 11, 2026.

James Gunn is coming off of 'Superman', which opened to strong reviews, acting as a reset for the DC Cinematic Universe. The film was released on July 1, collecting $125 million at the domestic box office on the first day.

The film became the first DC release to cross the $300 million domestically since 2022's 'The Batman,' as stated by Deadline.

David Corenswet was seen as the titular superhero opposite Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Others in the cast were Rachel Brosnahan, Wendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.